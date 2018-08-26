James Shaw Jr. Hosting 'Come Together Day'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. has stepped up efforts to stop violence in the community.

The first-ever Come Together Day is being held at Tennessee State University until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Participants are encouraged to come up with solutions for preventing violence in the city. Shaw is also raising awareness about mental health and social issues.

A basketball tournament to raise money for the James Shaw Jr. Foundation will end the event.