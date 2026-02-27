Jamestown woman charged with aggravated arson in residential fire

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with a house fire in Fentress County that investigators said was intentionally set while the homeowners were inside.

Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday morning to a fire along Wright Place Road in Jamestown.

During the investigation, authorities determined the fire had been intentionally set. Investigators identified Regina Owens Scroggins, 59, as the person responsible.

Scroggins is charged with two counts of aggravated arson. She was arrested and booked into the Fentress County Jail, where she is being held without bond.