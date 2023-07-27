Janae Edmondson back on her feet after receiving prosthetic legs following crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Smyrna teenager who lost both legs in a horrific accident in February is back on her feet. Janae Edmondson received her prosthetics on Wednesday and she beat everyone's expectations.

It had been more than five months since she was able to stand on her own. An update on her GoFundMe page said she was unstoppable once the ability to walk returned.

This big moment came after numerous appointments and surgeries to get fitted for prosthetics. It's not an easy thing for a high schooler to do, but with a lot of determination and prayer, she made it happen.

The star volleyball player was in St. Louis for a tournament when she was pinned between two cars in a crash. The driver was out on bond despite violating the conditions dozens of times.

Edmondson is moving forward with a smile, now with the ability to walk and committing to attend MTSU with a scholarship for the volleyball team. She's also close to reaching her goal of raising $900 thousand on the GoFundMe.

She had another update to share after recently taking time to get baptized last week. An update on the GoFundMe page said God's grace and love has helped her push through and endure this year.