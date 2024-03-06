Janae Edmonson lost her legs in a car crash. Now, she faces the man who hit her in court.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the horrific car crash that took both of her legs to her incredible recovery, the story of Janae Edmondson is one we've followed closely this past year.

The incident first happened in Saint Louis — Janae and her family were there for a volleyball tournament when police say 21-year-old Daniel Riley drove into her. Her injuries were so bad after the crash, she had to amputate both her legs.

Now, this Tuesday, the trial began for the man accused of hitting Janae with his car.

During opening statements, the prosecutors told jurors that toxicology results revealed the driver, Daniel Riley, had multiple drugs in his system the night of the crash.

Janae saw the man who changed her life forever for the first time in court Tuesday.

In an emotional testimony, her dad, James Edmonson, took the stand, saying he thought his daughter was going to die.

"In the flick of an eye — another car comes out the other side, and it was a collision. A loud collision," he said. "At the time I heard Janae screaming, and she was yelling — 'Dad, I can't feel my legs. I can't feel my legs.'"

Janae's dad told jurors he had to use a tourniquet until first responders got to the scene. She was then taken to the hospital, where he had to tell her the tough news.

"I told her — your legs — had to be taken off, and she said, 'Dad, I love you.' She said I love you, and that was really really tough," he shared.

Prosecutors argued in court that Riley was driving 20 miles-per-hour over the speed limit after running a yield sign at an intersection and hitting another car. Riley is facing at least five different charges, and so far, he has pled guilty to all of them.

Janae should take the stand in court later this week.