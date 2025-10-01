Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jane Goodall, British primatologist, ethologist, and anthropologist dies at 91

Tommy Martino/AP
Dr. Jane Goodall speaks to a crowd gathered for the University of Montana President's Lecture Series on the UM campus in Missoula, Mont., on June 26, 2022. (Tommy Martino/Associated Press)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jane Goodall, British primatologist, ethologist, and anthropologist and considered the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees has died at the age of 91.

The announcement came from the Jane Goodall Institute who learned that Goodall died on Wednesday due to natural causes.

She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.

