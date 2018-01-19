NASHVILLE, Tenn. - January is National Mentoring Month and you may have noticed people wearing purple. Mayor Megan Barry even had the Nashville Courthouse lit in purple to thank mentors for their service.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters, spending one hour a week as a mentor can help build a child's future.

This month, the organization celebrated mentors with #PurplePeople but said they need volunteers year-round.

Last year, nearly 1,300 children were paired up with a mentor, but there are still so many others looking for a match.

Carlyle Carroll, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said this year they're even starting e-mentoring to give volunteers greater flexibility.

“We just started that this year so it’s given a lot of folks the ability to do that from their computer rather than having to go meet one to one with a child you do that about three to four times every year,” he said.

If you would like to learn more about being a mentor, visit their website.