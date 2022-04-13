Japanese battery company to build factory in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says a Japanese battery technology company will build a $2 billion factory in Kentucky, creating 2,000 jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the development reinforces the state’s leadership in battery production.

Beshear said Wednesday the Envision AESC plant at Bowling Green will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles. Beshear says the project cements the Bluegrass State’s leading role in the automotive industry.

It follows last year’s announcement that Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants outside the Glendale community in central Kentucky.