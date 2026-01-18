Japan's national football team will be using Nashville as a home base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Japan's national football team will be using the city of Nashville as a home base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Japan's team will live and train for the tournament in Music City before making their way to Arlington for their first group stage game on June 14.

The team is in Group F and will face the Netherlands, Tunisia and the winner of the UEFA Playoff B.

You can see Japan's full schedule here.

