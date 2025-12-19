Jason Aldean and Post Malone’s Broadway bars offer free Christmas meals to first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jason Aldean and Post Malone’s Broadway bars are offering a holiday thank-you to first responders this Christmas season.

From Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar and Posty’s will provide free meals to on-duty, uniformed first responders. The offer includes meals valued up to $30 per person and is available for both dine-in and takeout.

The venues, operated by TC Restaurant Group, are located at 305 and 307 Broadway. Both locations open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23, and Wednesday, Dec. 24. On Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25, both will open at 12 p.m. Hours shift earlier on Friday, Dec. 26, with doors opening at 10 a.m.

The promotion is available to first responders who are on duty and in uniform at the time of their visit. Gratuity is not included.

The holiday meal offer recognizes first responders who continue serving the community during the Christmas season.

