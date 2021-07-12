Watch
Jason Isbell returns to Ryman Auditorium this fall with 8-show residency

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Jason Isbell with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit performs during the Live From the Drive-In concert series at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Jason Isbell
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 12, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will return to the Ryman Auditorium this fall for an eight-show residency.

The first concert is set for October 15 with Amanda Shires as the opening artist, with shows continuing until the 24th. Here’s a look at the other upcoming shows:

  • October 16 with Brittney Spencer
  • October 17 with Mickey Guyton
  • October 19 with Amythyst Kiah
  • October 20 with Shemekia Copeland
  • October 22 with Allison Russell
  • October 23 with Joy Oladokun
  • October 24 with Adia Victoria

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

