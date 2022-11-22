Watch Now
Jefferson Street shooting victim says robber to blame, dies from wounds

Posted at 4:46 PM, Nov 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday night, Michael Hutchins, 29, was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police said that Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital, and he said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson's Street next to Paul's Market. He said he was robbed and then shot.

Hutchins was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center when his condition worsened. He later died there.

Detectives are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

