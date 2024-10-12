Jelly Roll announces plans to open his own bar on Broadway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Broadway strip is getting a new bar, and this time it's a Nashville native taking its name!

Jelly Roll announced plans to open his own bar on Broadway called Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville.

"I'm announcing it now, right here," Jelly Roll said on the Joe Rogan podcast. "I am opening my bar on Broadway in Nashville Tennessee. Which is a real big deal. You've been to Broadway. It's all after country music stars. I'm the first Nashville native to get a bar."

He said the bar will have a back bar called Buddy's, named after his father.

"It was completely inspired from what you have done at Mitzi's," he said to Rogan. "Our rule is it's open to the public when it is, and it's not when it's not."

There is no word yet on timeline for opening or where on Broadway the bar will be.