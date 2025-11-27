Jelly Roll, NewsChannel 5 friends help serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every year, we check in to see the effort of so many amazing volunteers serving Thanksgiving at the Nashville Rescue Mission. This year included a few familiar faces from NewsChannel 5 and also a star who just keeps making Nashville proud.

At the front of the line of volunteers, 13-year-old Reed Kaeser told me he'd spotted NewsChannel 5's Lelan Statom. Reed wanted to hear Lelan say something he says often.

"It's hump day!" Reed smiled.

There was someone else Reed wasn't expecting to see.

"Did you know Jelly Roll was going to be here?" I asked him.

"No sir!"

Multiple Grammy nominee Jelly Roll worked to serve meals at the Nashville Rescue Mission for the Great Thanksgiving Day Banquet.

"This year they kinda combined their Thanksgiving meal with the graduation for the recovery program, and they wanted me to come be the speaker," Jelly Roll said. "I thought that was really cool. I'm big on this recovery, and I always cheer for people getting sober."

For Reed, the job was taking people to their seat and a little kind conversation.

"What do you try to talk to them about when you're walking over?" I asked him.

"How they're doing, if they're having a good Thanksgiving so far," he said.

Once everyone was seated, it was just about good food and catching up with friends, both in the dining area and the kitchen.

"He looks awesome! Tell me about the weight loss!" Lelan said, talking to Jelly Roll.

"Weight loss, baby!" he answered. "I've been eating good, healthy. Lots of salads, lots of protein, lots of running."

A lot of volunteers have memories of helping people at Thanksgiving at the Nashville Rescue Mission. The tradition goes way back. In fact, some old memories of Thanksgivings here are shared by Jelly Roll.

"My father would bring me to this same Rescue Mission when I was a kid," he said. "In fact, I've got my nine-year-old son with me. I pray that he brings his nine-year-old son."

It's just like Reed's family brought him this year for what might be a new tradition for him.

"You gotten to talk to Lelan yet?" I asked him.

"No sir!"

Lelan headed over.

"3-2-1. HUUUMP DAY!" Lelan and Reed said in unison.

"My daddy always told me the change starts in your heart, then your household, then your neighborhood, then your city," Jelly Roll said. "I'm working on my city the best I can. I love this city, baby! I love Nashville, man. It really made me who I am."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.