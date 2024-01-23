NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have a heartbreaking update to share.

7-year-old Jessica Hart, lovingly known as J-Bird has died after her battle with cancer. Hart was diagnosed with Wilms in 2021. It's a cancer of the kidneys.

In September, Amy Watson sat down with the Dover, Tennessee child and her family and spoke about Jessica's battle.

On Monday, she died from the disease.