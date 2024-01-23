NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have a heartbreaking update to share.
7-year-old Jessica Hart, lovingly known as J-Bird has died after her battle with cancer. Hart was diagnosed with Wilms in 2021. It's a cancer of the kidneys.
In September, Amy Watson sat down with the Dover, Tennessee child and her family and spoke about Jessica's battle.
My Hero: Jessica Hart
On Monday, she died from the disease.
