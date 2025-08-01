Jewell and Tammy's weekly hair appointments have been going for 42 years. Now, Jewell turns 98

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes it's interesting to think back to how we first met the most important people in our lives. For one duo, that's not hard. They met through a weekly tradition that continues after decades.

"Got a busy day today?" Tammy Pace asked as she washed client Jewell Putty's hair.

"Bout like always!" Jewell answered.

It was just before Christmas when I last dropped by Tammy's Styles By Tammy at Hendersonville's Phenix Salon Suites.

"You got everything wrapped and ready to go?" Tammy asked Jewell in December.

"Ready for Santa!"

This was their usual weekly appointment.

"I keep Kentucky Fried Chicken in business," Jewell said.

I happened to start eavesdropping when they were talking about what to get for lunch.

"I think you keep Tammy in business too!" Tammy laughed. "41 years."

"Yeah."

"I think that's a blessing for me and a blessing for you."

"It's a blessing for both of us."

Tammy and Jewell have had weekly appointments since 1983.

"Jewell, you been happy?" Tammy asked.

"Well, if I hadn't been happy, I wouldn't be here. How bout that?"

Flash forward to Friday of this week. Tammy and Jewell's weekly appointments have now been going 42 years. This appointment was a special one.

"Surprise! Surprise!" Tammy said as Jewell walked through the door.

A cake, balloons, and decorations were out for Jewell's 98th birthday.

Jewell blew out the candles on the cake.

"Yay! You did it!" Tammy said.

"Oh, yeah, I'm full of hot air."

Tammy had invited some of Jewell's favorite people. They popped in one by one to each give Jewell a hug.

Also there was 11-year-old Arianna Ledford.

"I'm getting my hair done," she said.

Arianna just really wanted to meet Jewell.

"I just love people, and I like to say hi and just be nice to them cause I'm a girl that likes talking to people a lot," Arianna said.

"You're so pretty," Arianna told Jewell with a hug.

"Oh, thank you. You are too," Jewell answered.

"Thank you!"

"You're beautiful!"

"Father, I thank you for this beautiful lady," Tammy said, leading the room in a prayer. "I thank you for 42 years I've got to spend every Friday with her. I thank you father for blessing us with Jewell."

"Jewell, were you surprised?" I asked Jewell about her party.

"Well. I'm not gonna say," she smiled. "I had a little hint."

"Can't get anything past Jewell!" I said.

"Nope. Nuh uh."

Now, Jewell said she hasn't been perfect for 98 years.

"Don't get me wrong, I've got a temper," she said. "I think that's the reason I've lived so long."

Tammy really thinks it's something else.

"You show kindness and love," Tammy said, talking to Jewell while curling her hair. "If more people were like you, showing kindness and love, the world would be a better place."

It's good to see that kindness long shared by Tammy and Jewell carried in someone else.

"Happy birthday and everybody loves her!" Arianna said. "Hope she has a wonderful day."

98-years-old.

"Still kickin!" said Jewell.

