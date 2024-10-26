Jewelry store owner says robbers stole nearly $2 million in gold

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The owner of Dubai Jewelry on Nolensville Pike is dealing with the aftermath of a robbery that could lead to the closure of his store, built over 15 years.

The incident, which unfolded in a terrifying four minutes, has left him in disbelief and fearing for his safety.

The owner, who chose to remain anonymous out of fear, received a shocking call from his employees Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

“They opened their shop, and we saw they were waiting for them to put all the gold from safe boxes after they finished it. They were about to rest a little bit when it happened,” he said.

According to the owner, two robbers entered the store, one of them carrying a bouquet of flowers and pretending to browse. A third suspect then followed, using a screwdriver to jam the door, preventing it from locking. The situation escalated quickly, with employees reportedly being sprayed with mace and threatened at gunpoint.

“I feel very bad; my heart is broken. Very, very bad,” the owner said. The robbers made off with nearly $2 million worth of gold bars, rings and necklaces, stuffing their loot into trash bags.

This is not the first time Dubai Jewelry has been targeted. “I was targeted in 2022, and since then, we don’t see police around. Only when we get targeted, we see police around, unfortunately,” the owner said.

Although a security officer patrols the parking lot, the officer was reportedly unaware of the robbery until hours later.

The owner, frustrated with the lack of law enforcement presence, highlighted his concerns about safety despite the significant taxes and fees he pays. He says he wishes there was more patrol and law enforcement in the area to deter crime.

He fears that without the arrests of the suspects, his business may not survive.

“I’m done. They put me at zero balance. I’ll shut down the business if they don’t catch them,” he said.

Metro Nashville Police are actively pursuing leads in the case. Fortunately, the store has security cameras covering all angles, and access is tightly controlled with a buzzing system for customers.

However, the owner faces a daunting challenge ahead: his insurance does not cover the losses, amplifying the urgency of finding those responsible for the crime.

