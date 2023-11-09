Jillian Ludwig isn't the only one in Nashville hit by a stray bullet. It's happened to others, too.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a series of devastating incidents, victims in Nashville have fallen to gun violence due to stray bullets — striking them while engaged in everyday activities such as taking a walk in the park, waiting at a red light, sitting on a porch or even inside the safety of their cars.

The recent death of Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig, 18, who was fatally struck by a stray bullet, serves as a painful reminder for numerous families who have endured similar tragedies.

"When I hear the news and hear those stories, my heart just immediately goes back to that day, June 8, and then I repeat it all over again," said Shirley Page. "Another person has lost a life, and nothing has changed. And it's like how long are we going to continue to keep going through the cycle because for families like my family, we've never gotten over it."

Page says she couldn't help but draw a parallel between Jillian's murder and the loss of her cousin, Shirley Crawley, who was killed on June 8, 2021, while waiting at a red light on her way to the store.

The tragedy unfolded when two gunmen, engaged in a violent altercation, fired shots at another vehicle, inadvertently claiming Crawley's life.

"At 18 years old, her life was just starting. And I heard her play last night, you know, this young girl had a talent, and we don't get to see that talent," said Page.

Jillian — strolling in a park not far from her campus — is unfortunately not the sole victim of this senseless violence plaguing Nashville.

Letha Hayes lost her life on her front porch in May just moments after celebrating her birthday, when gunfire erupted nearby. The youngest casualties include 3-year-old Jamayla Marlowe and 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier, both struck by bullets in separate incidents.

Page stressed the repercussions of indiscriminate gunfire.

"They don't have eyes. They don't have a conscious and when it lands, everybody pays a price," she said.

Urging an end to the cycle of violence, Page made a heartfelt plea for the shootings to stop, calling attention to the fact that arrests have been made in some cases, while others remain unsolved.

Authorities seek information regarding the cases of Shirley Crawley and Letha Hayes, urging anyone with details to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward, providing a glimmer of hope for grieving families desperately seeking justice.