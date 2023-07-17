Jim Gingrich suspends candidacy for Nashville mayor, says supporters can pick another candidate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite voters casting their ballots at the polls, candidate Jim Gingrich is pausing his bid for Nashville's next mayor.

“With deep gratitude to the city of Nashville and a heavy heart, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for mayor," Gingrich announced Monday afternoon. "After deciding what was best for my family, how to honor my campaign team, respect every single supporter we have gained, and in consultation with the electoral data available, we have decided to put the best interest of the Nashvillians first and allow voters to rally behind another candidate."

Gingrich spent nearly $2 million on TV ad buys this campaign cycle. At the end of the second quarter, he had just under $200,000 on hand for his campaign. Gingrich introduced himself to Nashvillians as not a career politician. He said he cared about unrestricted growth, lack of growth and underfunded schools. He's the former COO of AllianceBernstein.

"I entered this race on a mission to change the trajectory of our city, how it manages its finances, and generate a conversation about what type of leadership our city deserves," Gingrich said. "To every single person who gave a penny of their hard-earned money or a second of their precious time, thank you for believing in a better Nashville. After speaking to Nashvillians across the city, I can say with confidence that the conversation has been started. Nashvillians are hungry for a bold, courageous leader who will choose people over politics every single day."

Nashvillians have until the end of the month to early vote. Election day is Aug. 3.