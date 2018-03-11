Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q Rallies Around Employees

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A popular West Nashville restaurant that was forced to close after a fire has been rallying around its employees.
Jim ’N Nick's Bar-B-Q has been shut down for the last two weeks after an electrical fire. This left many staffers without a place to work.
Restaurant partners offered them a chance to work at their other local restaurants and also hosted a fundraiser to help people make ends meet. Around $33,000 was raised.
The owner said they appreciate all the support from the Nashville community.
“We've been serving this community for 14 years, and a lot of people don't realize we have been a long time,” said Chris McCracken. “We are ingrained in this community, and we are very proud of that.”
Those with the restaurant on Charlotte Pike said they hope to reopen by Wednesday.