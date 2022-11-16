Jimmie Allen, Elle King, Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith to ring in the New Year on NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The hosts of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash have finally been announced!

Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith will be ringing in the New Year live from Music City on NewsChannel 5.

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” said Elle King. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!”

The show will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music stars including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more.