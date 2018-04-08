Job Fair Helps College Students Plan For Future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Local college students planned for the future by attending a job fair.
About 40 students spoke to business representatives with various companies in Nashville on Saturday.
Mount Zion Baptist Church's college ministry put on the fair. The Project Purpose program helps students with resumes, interview skills, and investing.
“Everything that I have learned, I can take it back to my campus, tell them about it, and also encourage them to join Project Purpose,” said Di’Andre Carter. “My long-term goal from this is receiving, just getting my foot in the door, getting an internship in the healthcare field.”
Students attend events monthly throughout the college semester program.