Joclean? Patsy Clean? Vote to name new bike lane sweeper in Nashville

Life is full of big decisions, and city leaders have just posed another one to the people of Nashville. This contest is "sweeping" Music City.
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 11, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Life is full of big decisions, and city leaders have just posed another one to the people of Nashville. It may not exactly be the most life-altering pick you ever have to make, but the creative contest is "sweeping" Music City.

The Nashville Department of Transportation is asking: what should we name the new bike lane sweeper?

It's up for an online vote through Wednesday with the options: Joclean, Patsy Clean, Demonbroomin, and hub Litter Bug.

Even though these are the official options, people are still chiming in with their own ideas.

NewsChannel 5 even got a call from singer Joanne Cash, sister of Johnny Cash, suggesting the sweeper be called Johnny Trash.

We headed downtown to ask what people think.

"I think Patsy Clean is a real funny one," agreed Aaron Arguedas and Javier Reyes.

"I'll take Demonbroomin!" said Lakisha Kimbrogh.

"I think Johnny Trash!" laughed Tara Garland. That's a good one! It's gonna be the most recognizable. I can see that on the side of a street sweeper. It's good. It's very Nashville."

"I would have to go with Joclean for the Jolene pun," said Misty Johnson.

Of course, we can't forget Twitter's favorite submitted option; Sweepey McSweepface.

"People are really getting creative with this, I like that," Garland laughed.

"It's, it's cute," said Tyler Logel, siding with Sweepey McSweepface. "Of them all, I think that's probably the best one."

No matter what name the sweeper gets, some say they just love this vote.

"I love the light-heartedness of it, it's fun," said Garland.

Others are glad to see the sweeper get to work.

"The bike lanes in 50% of downtown are almost unrideable," said Logel. "I will most definitely be putting my vote in, but at the end of the day, my biggest vote is to get a second one out here."

To vote in the bike lane sweeper naming contest, visit here.

