Joclean? Patsy Clean? Vote to name new bike lane sweeper in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Life is full of big decisions, and city leaders have just posed another one to the people of Nashville. It may not exactly be the most life-altering pick you ever have to make, but the creative contest is "sweeping" Music City.
The Nashville Department of Transportation is asking: what should we name the new bike lane sweeper?
It's up for an online vote through Wednesday with the options: Joclean, Patsy Clean, Demonbroomin, and hub Litter Bug.
Even though these are the official options, people are still chiming in with their own ideas.
NewsChannel 5 even got a call from singer Joanne Cash, sister of Johnny Cash, suggesting the sweeper be called Johnny Trash.
We headed downtown to ask what people think.
"I think Patsy Clean is a real funny one," agreed Aaron Arguedas and Javier Reyes.
"I'll take Demonbroomin!" said Lakisha Kimbrogh.
"I think Johnny Trash!" laughed Tara Garland. That's a good one! It's gonna be the most recognizable. I can see that on the side of a street sweeper. It's good. It's very Nashville."
"I would have to go with Joclean for the Jolene pun," said Misty Johnson.
Of course, we can't forget Twitter's favorite submitted option; Sweepey McSweepface.
"People are really getting creative with this, I like that," Garland laughed.
"It's, it's cute," said Tyler Logel, siding with Sweepey McSweepface. "Of them all, I think that's probably the best one."
No matter what name the sweeper gets, some say they just love this vote.
"I love the light-heartedness of it, it's fun," said Garland.
Others are glad to see the sweeper get to work.
"The bike lanes in 50% of downtown are almost unrideable," said Logel. "I will most definitely be putting my vote in, but at the end of the day, my biggest vote is to get a second one out here."
To vote in the bike lane sweeper naming contest, visit here.