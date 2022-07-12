Joclean? Patsy Clean? Vote to name new bike lane sweeper in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Life is full of big decisions, and city leaders have just posed another one to the people of Nashville. It may not exactly be the most life-altering pick you ever have to make, but the creative contest is "sweeping" Music City.

The Nashville Department of Transportation is asking: what should we name the new bike lane sweeper?

It's up for an online vote through Wednesday with the options: Joclean, Patsy Clean, Demonbroomin, and hub Litter Bug.

Even though these are the official options, people are still chiming in with their own ideas.

NewsChannel 5 even got a call from singer Joanne Cash, sister of Johnny Cash, suggesting the sweeper be called Johnny Trash.

We headed downtown to ask what people think.

"I think Patsy Clean is a real funny one," agreed Aaron Arguedas and Javier Reyes.

"I'll take Demonbroomin!" said Lakisha Kimbrogh.

"I think Johnny Trash!" laughed Tara Garland. That's a good one! It's gonna be the most recognizable. I can see that on the side of a street sweeper. It's good. It's very Nashville."

"I would have to go with Joclean for the Jolene pun," said Misty Johnson.

Of course, we can't forget Twitter's favorite submitted option; Sweepey McSweepface.

"People are really getting creative with this, I like that," Garland laughed.

"It's, it's cute," said Tyler Logel, siding with Sweepey McSweepface. "Of them all, I think that's probably the best one."

No matter what name the sweeper gets, some say they just love this vote.

"I love the light-heartedness of it, it's fun," said Garland.

Others are glad to see the sweeper get to work.

"The bike lanes in 50% of downtown are almost unrideable," said Logel. "I will most definitely be putting my vote in, but at the end of the day, my biggest vote is to get a second one out here."

To vote in the bike lane sweeper naming contest, visit here.

