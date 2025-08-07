Joelton man charged with domestic-related attempted criminal homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police officers were involved in a standoff on Clarksville Pike on Thursday with a 28-year-old man accused of domestic-related attempted criminal homicide.

Accordidng to police, David Beranek was charged with the severe beating of his 64-year-old father Wednesday afternoon inside their Clarksville Pike home in Joelton.

His father suffered lacerations on his head and wounds to both of his arms. He also had wounds on both of his arms.

He was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

According to police, it was revealed that during a domestic dispute, Beranek disarmed his father of the pistol he was carrying. The magazine fell from the gun during the struggle, after which the father ran away for help.

North Precinct officers, with the assistance of SWAT officers, set up a perimeter around the home late Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to arrest Beranek on the outstanding warrant.

A search of the home revealed that he was not on the property.

When officers checked the home again at 10:25 p.m., they saw that Beranek had returned. He was taken into custody without incident and booked on the warrant. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $175,000.

