Joey Fatone & AJ McLean join forces for A Legendary Night at the Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a millennials dream show!

Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys have put their boyband rivalry aside and joined forces for a tour beginning this spring!

A Legendary Night kicks off on March 15 in California! They'll set foot in Nashville on June 28 at the Ryman.

Public on sale begins Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m.