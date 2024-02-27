Joey Fatone & AJ McLean join forces for A Legendary Night at the Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a millennials dream show!
Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys have put their boyband rivalry aside and joined forces for a tour beginning this spring!
A Legendary Night kicks off on March 15 in California! They'll set foot in Nashville on June 28 at the Ryman.
Public on sale begins Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp