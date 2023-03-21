Watch Now
Jogger attacked with metal pipe in Nashville park

Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 17:25:21-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was attacked while jogging in a park on Sunday afternoon.

Metro Police responded to the 1900 block of Lischey Avenue to Tom Joy Park where the incident occurred.

Police say a 30-year-old male jogger was running in the park around 2:00 p.m. when he ran past a gray SUV. The jogger told police that the suspect got out of the vehicle and began hitting him with a metal pipe.

Officials say the jogger is suffering from head injuries and a cut on his leg that required stitches after the attack.

Police report that the jogger's phone was also stolen but officers later recovered the phone.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25-30 years old, 5 foot 9 inches, thin build, and has a short beard, mustache and short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

