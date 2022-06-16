John C. Tune hangar restored, expanded since 2020 tornado damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two years ago, the March 2020 tornadoes damaged 16 hangars at John C. Tune Airport, along with NewsChannel 5's Sky5 chopper.

Today, that location was, instead, a source of celebration.

Mayor John Cooper joined the Tune family in a ribbon-cutting for 78 new aircraft hangars and other restoration efforts like expanded visitor parking, an administration and maintenance facility and additional aircraft parking.

The Mayor believes the new construction is helping to build a better Nashville.

"Nashville is in the top of the list of the Supernova category of American cities. That's a great challenge, it's also an opportunity to use the moment to create an even better city," said Cooper.

In addition to the new construction, the airport will also be the home of the Metro Police Department's new helicopter fleet.