John Drake Jr. found dead after three-day manhunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — John Drake Jr., son of Chief of Police John Drake, has been found dead.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, two La Vergne Police officers were shot following a stop to investigate a potential stolen vehicle. One officer was hit in the shoulder, and the other officer was hit in the forearm and groin.

Both officers have now been identified and are in stable condition. However, the suspect, John Drake Jr., remained unfound until a three-day manhunt led to the discovery that John Drake Jr. died by suicide Tuesday night.

John Drake Jr. was found in a shed near 15th Avenue South in Edgehill.

Metro Police captured the pursuit via helicopter, showing him carjacking a vehicle and running into a shed.

Metro Police footage captures John Drake Jr. carjacking vehicle

Video taken by Jen McCarty who lives in the neighborhood shows police surrounding a home, as well as a crash which is believed to be Drake Jr. as well.

Video shows crash, police surrounding home in Edgehill during manhunt

Belmont student Lauren owned the Jeep Drake crashed into.

"Whenever we first heard it we honestly thought it was a gunshot," she said.

When she walked outside to see what happened, police directed her back into her home.

"So, think we probably learned an hour or two later that it was this man, particular man, that they were looking for," she said.

After crashing his stolen Gold Chrysler 200, Drake ran through an alley way towards 15th Avenue South.

"Then next thing I know unmarked police cars piled up all in front of my yard," said Dimple Blackmon, who lives next-door to where Drake was hiding.

Residents familiar with the search never imagined it would end on their own street.

"I didn't know what to think," said Blackmon. "I didn't think it would be this close to home, you know?"

Now neighbors in the Edgehill neighborhood are coming together to find a way forward.

"I think everyone just wants to make sure they're okay to kind of get back to normal, right? Like, Halloween is next week, there are a lot of kiddos walking down the street," said Tobin Weiseman. "You just kind of want to feel settled and safe."

Chief Drake made a statement Wednesday morning in regards to his son's death:

“I am grateful to the members of law enforcement, including many officers from this department, who worked diligently since Saturday to locate my son and bring him into custody. It was my prayer that no harm would come to him or anyone else. I am heartbroken and saddened by the outcome. I appreciate the condolences and kind words of support as my family and I privately mourn our loss.”

An update from the TBI says preliminary investigations suggest Drake Jr. died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DEVELOPING: #MostWanted suspect John Drake, Jr. has died from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. TBI special agents will investigate and await a full autopsy report. pic.twitter.com/ZdsHJs7ALB — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 25, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update as we have more information.

For more of our previous reporting on John Drake Jr., watch below:

Police search for John Drake Jr., LaVergne Officers who were shot identified safe:

Police search for John Drake Jr.; La Vergne officers who were shot identified

John Drake's mother asks Drake to 'turn yourself in':

John Drake Jr., your mother wants you to 'do the right thing,' turn yourself in.

Where is the search for John Drake Jr. focused now? Police don't appear to be looking in La Vergne anymore: