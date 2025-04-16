John Mayer, Kings of Leon to headline 2025 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's everyone's favorite time of year! Festival Season!

Franklin's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has released the lineup for this year's event.

John Mayer and Kings of Leon are set to headline with Young the Giant, Turnpike Troubadours and Sam Fender among the others.

You can see the full lineup below.

