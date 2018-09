NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following Nike’s decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad, country singer John Rich went on a Tweet storm condemning the announcement.

The former San Francisco 49er has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. That year, he began kneeling during the National Anthem to raise awareness about police brutality against African-Americans and other racial injustices.

Nike's decision has been heavily criticized by right-wing customers, with some posting videos to social media of them burning and cutting up their Nike attire, according to CNN.

After the ad began making the rounds on social media, Rich responded with a series of Tweets:

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Pride goes before a fall. Watch @nike stock by this time next week. https://t.co/lh6ATTNwVi — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018