John Rich Introduces His New Whiskey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - John Rich of the country duo Big and Rich has been celebrating a birthday and his new whiskey.

A party took place Saturday night at his Nashville home as in introduction to the Redneck Riviera brand and to launch his Redneck Riviera Whiskey.

He said it’s a whiskey worth giving a try. This whiskey is American blended. Rich pointed out even the bottle the whiskey comes in is made in the USA.

It’s made in Portland, Oregon and will be available soon right here in Nashville.