John Tune Airport closed Thursday after aircraft does 'belly landing,' spills fuel

Nashville OEM says two passengers were not injured
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 18, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The John C Tune Airport is closed Thursday evening after a small aircraft carrying two people landed without a landing gear and spilled fuel.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management sent an alert Thursday stating an aircraft carrying two passengers "did a belly landing" and resulted in "a small fuel spill." The alert also noted that there were no injuries and the airfield is closed as a result of the incident.

