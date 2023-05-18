John Tune Airport closed Thursday after aircraft does 'belly landing,' spills fuel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The John C Tune Airport is closed Thursday evening after a small aircraft carrying two people landed without a landing gear and spilled fuel.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management sent an alert Thursday stating an aircraft carrying two passengers "did a belly landing" and resulted in "a small fuel spill." The alert also noted that there were no injuries and the airfield is closed as a result of the incident.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.