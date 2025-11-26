Johnny Cash estate sues Coca-Cola over alleged voice imitation in ad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The estate of music legend Johnny Cash is suing The Coca-Cola Company, accusing the brand of illegally using a singer hired to imitate Cash’s iconic voice in a national football season commercial.

The John R. Cash Revocable Trust filed the federal lawsuit in the Middle District of Tennessee, claiming Coca-Cola’s commercial titled “Go the Distance” uses a sound-alike vocalist so similar to Cash that many viewers believed it was the real voice. The Trust argues Coca-Cola never sought permission or paid for a license, despite the company’s long history of celebrity endorsements and the high commercial value of Cash’s voice.

According to the lawsuit, the campaign misled consumers into thinking Cash’s estate had approved or endorsed the ad. The Trust says the move infringes on Cash’s identity and profits from his legacy.

The suit cites Tennessee’s ELVIS Act, which strengthens legal protections for artists whose voices or likenesses are copied or simulated — including through artificial intelligence or impersonators. The state was the first in the nation to enact such protections.

The Trust is asking for damages, Coca-Cola’s profits tied to the ad, and an order blocking any further use of the commercial. A jury trial is requested.

