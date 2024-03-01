Join Nick Beres this weekend for Soup Sunday at Nissan Stadium and help a great cause!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you like soup? Love helping a good cause?
Join NewsChannel 5 on Soup Sunday this weekend at Nissan Stadium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event has raised roughly $1.8 million for Our Kids, with all proceeds supporting our mission to provide medical evaluations and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse.
Soup Sunday features dozens of Nashville restaurants preparing their best soups for 1,000 patrons.
There will also be celebrity and chef judges, balloon artists, face painters, magicians, caricaturists and more!
The event sells out fast
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp