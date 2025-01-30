Joint investigation leads to arrest of man accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old runaway girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee man with a long criminal history is back in jail after he's accused of trafficking a 17-year-old runaway girl.
A joint investigation by TBI agents, the Department of Children's Services, and detectives from MNPD's Special Victims Unit helped to find Torrace Cosby this week.
The 48-year-old was first on the TBI's radar when they saw an internet sex advertisement showing a teenager. After doing some digging, the joint investigation was able to locate the young girl safely and take her from a nearby property.
Cosby was arrested not long after law enforcement linked him to the teen.
Detectives also found a stolen gun when they arrested him. Cosby is facing multiple gun and trafficking charges this morning.
He has multiple felony convictions since the 1990s, the latest conviction which was cocaine-related resulted in a 15-year prison sentence in 2015. The state has filed a parole violation warrant against him.
The 17-year-old is now safe.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
