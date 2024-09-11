Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from jumping off the edge of the pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "It takes all of us to keep each other safe."

Chief of Police John Drake spoke these words in response to Jon Bon Jovi's help in persuading a woman to come off the ledge of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night, saving her life.

Bon Jovi was in the middle of a photo shoot when he appeared to notice the woman standing on the ledge and walked towards her. He begins to speak with her, then helps lift her to safety, keeping his arm wrapped around her in the minutes that pass after to make sure she is okay.

The end of the video shows him and his team walking her off of the bridge to safety. You can watch part of the video in the player above.