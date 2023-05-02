Watch Now
Jonas Brothers headed to Music City this fall at Bridgestone Arena

Posted at 9:32 AM, May 02, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Jonas Brothers are headed out on a massive stadium and arena tour this year and they'll be making a stop in Nashville!

The tour kicks off at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and the JoBros will make their stop in Music City on October 9 at Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets are being sold through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, which fans can register for now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 pm ET. Fans who are selected will receive an access code on May 9.

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10, with other presales running throughout the week.

