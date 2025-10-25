Josh Elander hired as Tennessee baseball coach after Tony Vitello's departure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wrapped up a quick search to replace Tony Vitello by announcing assistant Josh Elander as the Volunteers' new baseball coach Saturday.

Vitello's departure for the San Francisco Giants and Major League Baseball was announced Wednesday. Athletic director Danny White said Elander emerged from the start of a national search as the “undeniable" pick.

“His relentless commitment has helped transform Tennessee baseball into a powerhouse, and we are proud to have him as our next head coach on Rocky Top," White said.

Elander has spent the past eight seasons with the Volunteers, starting as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in 2018. He was promoted to associate head coach after the 2022 season, working with hitters and catchers and working as third base coach.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity here on Rocky Top,” said Elander. “I’m really happy for our players to continue building on what we’ve already built here. The hunt continues, and we’re still excited. Love this place and these people. So thankful for the best that’s yet to come.”

He takes over a program that went 341–131 and has reached the College World Series three times since 2019 — winning the 2024 title for the Vols' first national championship in baseball. Tennessee has made six NCAA Tournament berths over the past eight seasons with five Super Regionals.

The Vols also have two SEC regular-season titles and a pair of SEC Tournament titles, the most recent in 2024.

