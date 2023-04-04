Journals and guns: What police found inside The Covenant School shooter's home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities cataloged 47 items they took from the shooter's home, where they found guns, a suicide note, journals and more.

Six people — including three 9-year-olds — died at the hand of a 28-year-old Nashvillian. Police said the shooter had several journals planning to shoot the school and had been planning the attack for several months. Funerals have started happening for those who died.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating the six homicides, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shots that killed the gunman. During the shooting, the shooter had an assault-style rifle, an assault-style pistol and a handgun.

Police found maps of the school inside the suspect's home and surveillance. The shooter had a manifesto. The suspect had written down an additional location, which police are also investigating.

Here are all the items police took from the home through a search warrant:



Mosserberg model 590, 12 gauge

14 home videos

20 journals

suicide note

bag with targets and empty ammo boxes

passwords on sticky notes

Three folders on school shootings and firearms courses

healthcare cards

2 Honda key fobs and 1 key

Key tag

Mac with stickers

Windows/Microsoft laptop

Mac laptop with no stickers

Samsung tablet and charger

Miscellaneous firearm accessories in a shoe box

2 LG phones

The Covenant School photo with five yearbooks from the Covenant

External hard drive

Winchester model 1200, 20 gauge

2 Motorola cellphones

Notes written by the shooter

IT Creswell yearbook

Memoir

2023 planner

2 ammo boxes

Firearm accessories

40 9mm cartridge casings

Samsung phone

White Google phone

Blue LG phone

Blue iPad

7 media drives

Macbook pro with stickers

Art

Toshiba laptop and charger

Psych folder with medical information

Resume with social media

On Monday, March 27, six people were shot and killed by a gunman at The Covenant School. Police received the 911 call for the shooting at 10:13 a.m. Within 14 minutes, Metro Police were able to take down the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Hale gained access to the building through a side door that they shot through. From there, the shooter went upstairs and shot at police through the windows. Two members of an officer team fired on Hale. Those two officers are officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran. Who died in the shooting?

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Cynthia Peak, 61

Katherine Koonce, 60

Mike Hill, age 61 The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashvillian who lived in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.