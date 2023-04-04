Journals and guns: What police found inside The Covenant School shooter's home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities cataloged 47 items they took from the shooter's home, where they found guns, a suicide note, journals and more.
Six people — including three 9-year-olds — died at the hand of a 28-year-old Nashvillian. Police said the shooter had several journals planning to shoot the school and had been planning the attack for several months. Funerals have started happening for those who died.
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating the six homicides, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shots that killed the gunman. During the shooting, the shooter had an assault-style rifle, an assault-style pistol and a handgun.
Police found maps of the school inside the suspect's home and surveillance. The shooter had a manifesto. The suspect had written down an additional location, which police are also investigating.
Here are all the items police took from the home through a search warrant:
- Mosserberg model 590, 12 gauge
- 14 home videos
- 20 journals
- suicide note
- bag with targets and empty ammo boxes
- passwords on sticky notes
- Three folders on school shootings and firearms courses
- healthcare cards
- 2 Honda key fobs and 1 key
- Key tag
- Mac with stickers
- Windows/Microsoft laptop
- Mac laptop with no stickers
- Samsung tablet and charger
- Miscellaneous firearm accessories in a shoe box
- 2 LG phones
- The Covenant School photo with five yearbooks from the Covenant
- External hard drive
- Winchester model 1200, 20 gauge
- 2 Motorola cellphones
- Notes written by the shooter
- IT Creswell yearbook
- Memoir
- 2023 planner
- 2 ammo boxes
- Firearm accessories
- 40 9mm cartridge casings
- Samsung phone
- White Google phone
- Blue LG phone
- Blue iPad
- 7 media drives
- Macbook pro with stickers
- Macbook pro with stickers
- Memoir
- Art
- Toshiba laptop and charger
- Psych folder with medical information
- Resume with social media
On Monday, March 27, six people were shot and killed by a gunman at The Covenant School.
Police received the 911 call for the shooting at 10:13 a.m. Within 14 minutes, Metro Police were able to take down the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale.
Hale gained access to the building through a side door that they shot through. From there, the shooter went upstairs and shot at police through the windows.
Two members of an officer team fired on Hale. Those two officers are officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran.
Who died in the shooting?
- Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9
- Hallie Scruggs, 9
- William Kinney, 9
- Cynthia Peak, 61
- Katherine Koonce, 60
- Mike Hill, age 61
The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashvillian who lived in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.