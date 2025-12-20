Judge blocks Trump administration from cutting housing funds in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from cutting off housing funds that support hundreds of Nashvillians.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program, which helps pay for permanent housing for veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness. The judge’s order stops HUD from rescinding funding that had already been awarded.

The ruling comes as the Trump administration has indicated it may still seek changes to the program in the future, despite the court’s decision.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell praised the order but said the legal fight is not over.

“We will continue to pursue this case to protect the hundreds of Nashvillians who rely on this housing support,” O’Connell said.

For now, the funding remains in place as the case moves forward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.