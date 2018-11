Judge denies request to stop construction at Nashville Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A judge has denied a request to stop construction at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

The group Save Our Fairgrounds filed suit over the city's Major League Soccer stadium plans, and asked work be halted due to its impact on parking at the flea market which operates at the fairgrounds.

A state court chancery judge had until Friday to decide whether construction should stop.

Ultimately, the judge sided with the city by denying the injunction – meaning work will resume on the project.

Previous story:

Emergency hearing held due to parking issues at The Fairgrounds Nashville