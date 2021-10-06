Watch
Judge extends order blocking Gov. Lee's mask opt-out in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge has extended an order blocking Gov. Bill Lee's mask opt-out option in Williamson County Schools through at least October 27.

Lee's executive order No. 84 allows parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools that require them. However, Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. granted a temporary injunction after parents filed a lawsuit against Lee and the school district, saying the executive order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome and a 7-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes. It argues Williamson County school buildings are not safe for students with special needs.

The ruling was originally set to expire after October 5, the same day as Lee's original executive order. However, last week Lee extended his order through November 5.

A preliminary injunction hearing will resume on October 13

