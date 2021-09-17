Watch
Judge: Gov. Lee's mask opt-out can endanger disabled kids

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - Gov. Bill Lee speaks during the Tennessee Higher Education Commission session of the state budget hearings on Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The health department in Tennessee's most populous county reinstituted a face mask requirement Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, for indoor public places such as restaurants, bars and other businesses as a surge in COVID-19 cases strains hospital resources and causes concern in schools. The announcement comes two days after Lee issued an order allowing parents of K-12 students to opt out of mask requirements issued for schools. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Bill Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has again blocked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee from allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements aimed at limiting coronavirus infections in Shelby County.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman issued a preliminary injunction on Friday for schools in Tennessee's largest county. Parents in two Memphis suburbs are suing on behalf of their children with health problems.

They argue that the Republican governor's executive order has endangered these students and harmed their ability to attend classes in person by allowing others to opt out of a mask mandate and spread infections.

