Judge releases purported Jeffrey Epstein suicide note

(CNN) — A federal judge unsealed a purported suicide note from Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday.
The unverified and undated document was placed on the court docket in the case of a former cellmate of the late convicted sex offender who said he had found the note.
The note — which is not signed — reads, in part:
“They investigated me for month – found NOTHING!!!
“It is a treat to be able to chose ones time to say goodbye.”
“NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!
District Judge Kenneth Karas of the Southern District of New York ordered the release of the note following a request from The New York Times.
The note’s unsealing comes amid ongoing interest in the so-called Epstein files, his death by suicide in 2019 and federal investigations into his activities. The Justice Department released millions of documents related to Epstein after Congress passed a transparency bill last fall.
In a court filing, the Justice Department indicated it did not know if the purported note is legitimate.
“There appears to be a strong public interest in the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death as described in the unsealing motion,” the department said.
CNN has reached out to DOJ for comment.
The-CNN-Wire
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