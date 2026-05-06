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Judge releases purported Jeffrey Epstein suicide note

Printed copies of documents released by the U.S. Justice Department in connection with court cases involving the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in this photo illustration from February 8.
Jonathan Raa/Sipa USA/AP via CNN Newsource
Printed copies of documents released by the U.S. Justice Department in connection with court cases involving the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in this photo illustration from February 8.
Printed copies of documents released by the U.S. Justice Department in connection with court cases involving the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in this photo illustration from February 8.
Posted

(CNN) — A federal judge unsealed a purported suicide note from Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday.

The unverified and undated document was placed on the court docket in the case of a former cellmate of the late convicted sex offender who said he had found the note.

The note — which is not signed — reads, in part:

“They investigated me for month – found NOTHING!!!

“It is a treat to be able to chose ones time to say goodbye.”

“NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!

District Judge Kenneth Karas of the Southern District of New York ordered the release of the note following a request from The New York Times.

The note’s unsealing comes amid ongoing interest in the so-called Epstein files, his death by suicide in 2019 and federal investigations into his activities. The Justice Department released millions of documents related to Epstein after Congress passed a transparency bill last fall.

In a court filing, the Justice Department indicated it did not know if the purported note is legitimate.

“There appears to be a strong public interest in the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death as described in the unsealing motion,” the department said.

CNN has reached out to DOJ for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
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