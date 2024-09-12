Judge says no to a new Holly Bobo trial for convicted killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge said the man convicted of killing Holly Bobo will not have a new trial for her murder.

Zach Adams, the key witness in the case, recently claimed he made it all up. A jury convicted seven years ago for the murder of Bobo, who was a 20-year-old nursing student.

Adams’ appellate lawyer said Jason Autry admitted to concocting the entire story in his cell at the jail while reviewing discovery. He just "recreated his day and added Holly to it all to get him out of jail at the express guidance from his attorney at the time."

But, as I originally reported, for the appeal to be successful, Autry would have to prove he lied at trial.

Adams will remain in prison. But there will be more appeals.

