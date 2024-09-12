Watch Now
News

Actions

Judge says no to a new Holly Bobo trial for convicted killer

Tennessee-Woman-Abducted
Kenneth Cummings/AP
Jason Autry looks in Zach Adams' direction during court recess on the fourth day of the Holly Bobo murder trial, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Savannah, Tenn. Zach Adams is charged with felony first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape of Holly Bobo. (Kenneth Cummings/The Jackson Sun,Pool)
Tennessee-Woman-Abducted
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge said the man convicted of killing Holly Bobo will not have a new trial for her murder.

Zach Adams, the key witness in the case, recently claimed he made it all up. A jury convicted seven years ago for the murder of Bobo, who was a 20-year-old nursing student.

Adams’ appellate lawyer said Jason Autry admitted to concocting the entire story in his cell at the jail while reviewing discovery. He just "recreated his day and added Holly to it all to get him out of jail at the express guidance from his attorney at the time."

But, as I originally reported, for the appeal to be successful, Autry would have to prove he lied at trial.

Adams will remain in prison. But there will be more appeals.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.

Remembering Eudora Boxley, a trailblazing TV cook from WLAC's early days

Forrest Sanders recently introduced us to a Nashville hero named Eudora Boxley. She was the first black woman to have a cooking show on TV in Nashville. Her grandson was precious describing Eudora and how she raised him and how proud he and the family were of her impact not only on WLAC but on a city during the turbulent Civil Rights Era. A woman who did extraordinary things at a time when history did not expect her to.

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community