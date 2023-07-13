Judge set to hear block on law banning teacher group from deducting member dues from paychecks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A law that increases the minimum pay for teachers has been blocked by a federal judge because it also puts a ban on automatically deducting payroll dues to a professional teacher's organization.

A hearing in this case is set to happen on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The main argument revolves around whether or not teachers should automatically be paying dues to the Tennessee Education Association, which sued last month over the law. The association said the ban will cost the group money and diminish revenues.

Unfortunately for teachers, the block gets sticky when it comes to their raises because it puts in place gradual raises for the minimum teacher salary to be up to $50,000 for the 2026-27 school year. The law was set to go in place as of July 1.

The TEA lawsuit argues that combining the two changes into one bill violates the Tennessee Constitution and they're calling for a judge to leave the pay raise in place, but block the deductions ban.

On the other hand, Governor Lee has argued the law was intended to give teachers a raise while making sure taxpayers dollars are not used “inappropriately.”

TEA officials said the professional organization is not a union and that they strive to advocate for educators on a wide range of issues.