Judge sides in favor of Mayor O'Connell's Choose How You Move transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville voters overwhelmingly approved Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transportation plan in November, but one group recently took it to court saying the plan violated state law by offering to pay for things that go beyond public transit.

The judge ultimately sided with a win for the mayor and the Choose How You Move plan. It was ruled that the ordinance is valid and legal and the city can move forward with its plans.

The lawsuit was filed by former Metro Council member Emily Evans and the opposition group Committee to Stop an Unfair Tax.

Evans argued some of the projects included in the plan aren't allowed under state statute and that voters were misled about some of its details ahead of the November vote.

The judge ruled the program does comply with state law. The transit plan includes improvements to buses, more sidewalks and smarter traffic lights among other things.

Mayor O'Connell applauded the decision, "I'm excited for all of us to be able to move past legal distractions and get to doing the work that people expect of us and asked us to do."

The mayor's plan calls for a half-cent hike in the sales tax, it's expected to cost families an extra $70 a year.

