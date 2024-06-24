Judge to decide soon on whether Holly Bobo killer gets new trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A murder suspect says he faced a 95 percent chance he'd be convicted and face the death penalty.

So, Jason Autry says he lied to save himself but now he's recanted testimony that helped convict Zach Adams of killing Holly Bobo.

This week's final arguments are to be filed; this as a judge is about to decide whether Zach Adams gets a new trial ... based on the recanted testimony of a serial liar.

It was seven years ago a jury convicted Adams of killing 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo.

There was little physical evidence and no DNA linking Adams to the crime.

The key to his conviction was testimony from co-defendant Jason Autry who cut a deal with prosecutors.

He admitted to helping Adams dispose of the body.

"I grabbed the upper torso of Ms. Bobo's body. Zach left the tailgate down. I brought the torso to the tailgate where he grabbed the legs," told the jury.

It was damning testimony ... and it led to a guilty verdict for Adams who was sentenced to life.

Autry got eight years but now he says he made it all up.

"That is extremely rare when a witness says they recant their testimony and say I lied about everything," said legal expert David Raybin.

There is no new evidence to clear Adams.

Only Adam's lawyer filed this with the court about Autry recanting: "He admitted to concocting the entire story in his cell at jail while reviewing discovery."

He said, "We put it together in three days."

"He just recreated his day and added Holly to it all to get him out of jail at the express guidance from his attorney."

This does square with what he told this reporter back before the trial.

"No sir, Right hand before God. The father, son, and Holy Ghost. I didn't both that girl in no form or no fashion. Do you know who did? No sir."

So, we know one way or the other Autry is a liar.

The judge heard the arguments and will decide if Autry's recanting is enough to merit an entirely new trial.

The judge is expected to rule soon on whether to order an evidentiary hearing where Autry could testify.

Legal experts say it's rare for convictions to be thrown out under such circumstances without additional evidence.