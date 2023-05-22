Judge to hear arguments about release of Covenant School writings on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The shooter's writings from The Covenant School massacre will be the center of discussion in a hearing on Monday. Lawsuits have been filed by multiple groups arguing whether or not they should be released.

MNPD has submitted a journal and a proposed redacted version of the shooter's writings for a judge to review. Three lawsuits have been filed in the case calling for the release of the writings, while parents from school, as well as the church and school, also separately filed motions to stop it.

They argue that the documents may include sensitive information owned by the school and confidential information of employees and students.

Metro Police said it could take a year or more to wrap up the investigation. Two documents, filed by Metro Police officers detail what the agency is looking into in the case pointing out that releasing the documents too early could cause more harm than good, but one of the officers argued redacted versions should be released.

Metro Police said they are still gathering and reviewing records like social media accounts, phone and medical records.

The parents are arguing at a minimum the court shouldn't release any writings until June 8. A hearing set for that day will allow victims' families to speak to the court about the release of the records.