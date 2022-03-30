Watch
Judge won't halt Tennessee death row inmate's execution over intellectual disability

byron black
Tennessee Department of Correction
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Byron Black. The Tennessee Supreme Court has granted a six-month delay in the execution to Byron Black, who was scheduled to die in October 2020. Black's attorneys had asked for a stay because of the difficulty of preparing an appeal. The execution was rescheduled for April 8, 2021. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)
Posted at 6:55 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 07:55:29-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a motion to declare a Tennessee inmate intellectually disabled, a move that would have prohibited his upcoming execution.

Senior Judge Walter Kurtz wrote on Tuesday that federal courts had previously determined Byron Black was not intellectually disabled and therefore was not eligible to have the decision considered once again.

Black’s attorneys had argued the 65-year-old should be spared. They cite a 2021 law that made Tennessee’s prohibition against executing people with intellectual disability retroactive.

Black is scheduled to be executed on Aug. 18 for his murder convictions in the 1988 killings of his girlfriend and her two young daughters.

