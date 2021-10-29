Judge's son indicted in murder of Shelbyville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Bedford County judge's son has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Nashville man.

Samuel Rich was indicted Wednesday by a Davidson County Grand Jury for the shooting death of 22-year-old Will Warner.

TBI

A Bedford County Grand Jury also indicted Rich in the attempted murder of Hannah Perryman.

Rich is accused of shooting Perryman in the head and taking Warner's, who was her boyfriend, jeep in August.

Warner was found dead later that month in Nashville by Metro water crews.

Detectives believed at the time Warner was driven to the area of 35th Avenue N where he was shot and left in the street.

Rich was added to the TBI Most Wanted List and surrendered to authorities two days later.

